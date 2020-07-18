Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer star in new look at 'Free Guy'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Action comedy 'Free Guy' has released a trio of new images on Friday, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.
The upcoming movie follows a bank teller whose whole world is flipped upside down upon discovering that he's a background character in a video game.
Reynolds' Guy and Comer's Milly/Molotov Girl, readying themselves for some potentially big moments.
Discussing the casting of the 27-year-old actress - who'll also show up in Ridley Scott's historical epic The Last Duel - 'Free Guy' director Shawn Levy noted: "Jodie is not known as a comedy actor but she is so purely talented that I was willing to bet on that."
"We weren't looking to just make a video game movie, or a comedy. We were looking to make an aspirational and ultimately poignant story of empowerment so we needed an actor's actor, not just a funny actress, for that role."
"We needed someone who could deliver on the comedy, but perhaps most importantly, on the emotionality of that role," he added.