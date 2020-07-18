Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer star in new look at 'Free Guy'

Action comedy 'Free Guy' has released a trio of new images on Friday, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.

The upcoming movie follows a bank teller whose whole world is flipped upside down upon discovering that he's a background character in a video game.



Reynolds' Guy and Comer's Milly/Molotov Girl, readying themselves for some potentially big moments.

Discussing the casting of the 27-year-old actress - who'll also show up in Ridley Scott's historical epic The Last Duel - 'Free Guy' director Shawn Levy noted: "Jodie is not known as a comedy actor but she is so purely talented that I was willing to bet on that."

"We weren't looking to just make a video game movie, or a comedy. We were looking to make an aspirational and ultimately poignant story of empowerment so we needed an actor's actor, not just a funny actress, for that role."

"We needed someone who could deliver on the comedy, but perhaps most importantly, on the emotionality of that role," he added.



