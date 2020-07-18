Kylie Jenner receives flak over daughter Stormi’s $1,180 bag

Reality star Kylie Jenner has faced backlash over treating her daughter to designer purses.

The makeup mogul shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster clutching a Louis Vuitton “Nano Speedy” ($1,180) with a rare multicolor monogram.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared the picture of her daughter and captioned the post: "Coolest baby to ever do ittt"

But some of the fans do not seem cool with the concept of a toddler owning a handbag that could pay a month’s worth of rent.

One person tweeted: "Rich people are so bad at giving kids presents. everyday expensive handbag??? they just want toys."

Another wrote: "Kylie jenner buying her daughter a louis vuitton purse, only for stormi to likely fill it with crumbs and boogers..much ta think about."

“The cost of her handbag could feed the hungry children in LA. Just saying!,” someone else commented on Jenner’s Instagram post.

This isn’t even Stormi’s first Louis Vuitton; back in 2018, her aunt Kim Kardashian picked up eight of the same style in black multicolor “for all the baby girls in the fam” during a trip to Japan.

Jenner later shared an Instagram video of her daughter accepting the pricey present.