Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' is revealed to be biggest Netflix film

Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" has become the most-watched Netflix movie.

Director Sam Hargrave on Friday expressed gratitude after Netflix issued the list of the most-watched original films

The streaming giant released its list of most-watched movies on the platform for the first time. "Extraction", an action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth with Randeep and Rudraksh Jaiswal in supporting roles, delivered the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks with 99 million viewers.

Indian actor Randeep shared the list on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for all the love for #Extraction Gratitude #SamHargrave @[email protected]@[email protected]” The film’s producers, Russo Brother replied saying, “Amazing work.”

