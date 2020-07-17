close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2020

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' is revealed to be biggest Netflix film

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 17, 2020

Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" has become the most-watched Netflix movie.

Director Sam Hargrave on Friday expressed gratitude after Netflix issued the list of the most-watched original films 

The streaming giant released its list of most-watched movies on the platform for the first time. "Extraction", an action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth with Randeep and Rudraksh Jaiswal in supporting roles, delivered the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks with 99 million viewers.

Indian actor Randeep shared the list on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for all the love for #Extraction Gratitude #SamHargrave @[email protected]@[email protected]” The film’s producers, Russo Brother replied saying, “Amazing work.”

