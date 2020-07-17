Kate Middleton reveals how she is spending time in quarantine: 'Kids don't get social distancing'

Kate Middleton is getting candid about spending time in quarantine with her kids.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed she is having a hard time making her three children adjust to the new routine.

"Louis doesn't understand social distancing. He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him," revealed Kate.

She added the younger royals are thoroughly enjoying snack time.

"My children have bottomless pits," said Kate. "I feel like a constant feeding machine," she jokes.

Kate's family remarks came alongside her visit on the morning show to talk about her latest online education initiative, Tiny Happy People.

The new programme aims to address the language barrier among children aged five and under in the United Kingdom, due to a quarter of children in the nation not receiving the required level of literacy development they need ahead of starting school.

Kate also shed light on the significance on parents encouraging learning in and out of the classroom to ensure children are fully prepared for the school year.

"That's what really matters. It's not necessarily about the toys, it's not the exciting places you go with them, but it's actually how you as parents interact with them. That's what really counts," she said.