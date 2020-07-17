Miley Cyrus's mom touches upon how daughter has changed during journey to sobriety

Miley Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, has come forth shedding light on the songstress's journey to sobriety.

Tish made an appearance on Monday's episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, revealing that although "everybody thinks Miley is like this wild thing," she actually is living a pretty mellow life these days.



"First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink," Tish told hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano. "She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid."

Tish also shared how her relationship dynamic with her daughter has changed as well as her lifestyle pattern.

"There were those times where she was pushing the boundaries, and we were arguing and I was punishing her ... just being a full mama bear," Tish said. "But I think she always knew that I did those things because I loved her. And so, it just worked."

"She is just so unbelievable. She's just incredible. That's all I can say about her," she continued of Miley. "She likes yoga and working out, eats clean and all this. So whatever I did, I feel like I did right."

She added that although she has been strict on Miley in the past, she's taken a more relaxed approach to parenting now that her kids are older.

"Even a few years ago, I would never consider smoking pot with my family, but now I do. It's really nuts because, now that they're older, we're also friends," she said. "I really love it. I just think there are so many benefits that come from it."

"When all five kids are together, they always find something to argue about. When everybody is smoking, that does not happen at all," the mom added.

Miley told Variety earlier this month that she had been 'sober sober' after her vocal cord surgery in November.

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,' " she told the outlet. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."