Angelina Jolie looks chic as she steps out with her daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie has proved to be an ideal mother for her six children as she takes no chances with the safety of her family in any circumstances.



Taking all protective measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 45-year-old beauty was spotted out with her 12-year-old daughter Vivienne wearing face masks and rubber gloves in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The two enjoyed mother-daughter time together while running some errands and shop. Keeping in line with the city-wide mask mandate, both the actress and her daughter rocked grey cloth face masks.

She also wore a pair of medical grade blue rubber gloves while out and tossed them in the trash before hopping back into the car.

The 'Maleficent' actress was dressed in all black in a simple pair of trousers and a T-shirt and some black sandals with her brunette locks in a loose ponytail.

Vivienne also had her sandy blonde hair back in a messy pony and sported a baggy heather grey T-shirt with black athletic shorts.



