Meghan Markle takes a jab at the Queen telling girls to make those in power feel ‘uncomfortable

Meghan Markle utilized the Girl Up 2020 Leadership Summit and take a swipe at Queen Elizabeth after she told young girls to never falter in their convictions and to make those in power feel ‘uncomfortable’.

In the pre-recorded speech, the former royal was heard denouncing the treatment and any involvement by “those in the corridors of power.”

Meghan conducted the interview from her Los Angeles estate for a session called The Time Is Now and was quoted saying, “I want to share something with you. It’s that those in the halls and corridors and places of power, from lawmakers and world leaders to executives, all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. And here’s the thing: they know this.”

“They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction.”

She went on to say, “To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That’s the work you’re already out there doing.”

During the course of the interview, Meghan stressed the importance of "building each other up" and using “your voices both on-and-offline to do just that—build each other up, support each other.”

“There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is—it is just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.”

“Your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s fair and unfair. The hardest part—and it was the hardest part for me—is to chase your convictions with action.

“Women have always historically gotten a lot of, 'Well, that isn’t how it’s done’ hogwash. They also have heard a lot of 'Yeah, that’s an idea, but let’s do this instead.’ But when do we hear that as women? We hear that in the moments we challenge the norms.”

"So if that’s the case, I say to you, keep challenging, keep pushing, make them a little uncomfortable. Because it’s only in that discomfort that we actually create the conditions to reimagine our standards, our policies, and our leadership; to move towards real representation and meaningful influence over the structures of decision-making and power.”