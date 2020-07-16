Britney Spears's mother Lynne files for inclusion in her finances amid #FreeBritney row

American pop singer Britany Spears has unleashed chaos on the internet after reports came afloat about her conservatorship.

As per the latest on the singer, her mother Lynne Spears too has entered the picture as she filed legal documents appealing to be included in her daughter’s finances, particularly a trust that comprises most of Britney’s assets.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pop icon’s mother filed the docs to the Los Angeles County Court on Monday seeking special notice on all matters of the SJB Revocable Trust of Britney.

The trust was established back in 2004 by the singer to shield her assets but her name was scrapped after she was put in conservatorship in 2008 with “temporary successors of the trust” being selected by the court.

Her mother’s appeal comes in the midst of circulating concerns regarding Britney’s conservatorship as fans have now sparked a ‘Free Britney’ movement.

A petition has also been making rounds in order to help Britney get her own lawyer to settle the fiasco.