Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s endearing exchange leaves fans gushing: Watch

Pakistani actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir have become the latest stars to get hitched, becoming the talk of town with their lavish wedding festivities.

As the love birds gear up to tie the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony on Thursday, photos and videos from their mayoun celebration held a day earlier, have been circulating online serving major couple goals.

One of the videos that has swept all over Instagram shows the pair relishing the celebrations and beaming with joy as their adorable, candid exchange gets caught on camera by the official photographer for the evening, Abdul Samad Zia.

In the viral video, Shabir could be seen lip-singing to the famous wedding anthem London Thumakda from Bollywood film Queen, while his shy bride lets out a chuckle and blushes away.

The news of their wedding broke out late on Wednesday as the actor turned to her Instagram and dropped jaws with the bombshell announcement of her engagement to the singer.



If reports are to be believed, the couple will be getting hitched today.