When Angelina Jolie heaped praises on Jennifer Aniston for supporting Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie once showered Jennifer Aniston with praises for being besides Brad Pitt through thick and thin.

The Tomb Raider actress spoke to Vogue in 2007 where she opened up about how her relationship with Brad came into existence while he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

She said that she was not particularly looking to date at that point of time. "I think we were both the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mom with Mad," referring to Maddox.

"And I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life. But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects [Jennifer Aniston]. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives," she told the international magazine.

The actress also revealed that during the filming of Mr and Mrs Smith, she would look forward to go on to the sets and working with Brad.

"Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realised, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair," she added.

Jolie revealed that it was not until the end of the shoot that the two stars realised there were sparks flying between them. "And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realise that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration," she said.