Inside Ayeza Khan's daughter Hoorain's 'magical' birthday: See photos

Ayeza Khan shares more sweet photos of daughter Hoorain from her ‘magical’ birthday

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Hoorain in style, shared more photos from the birthday bash.



The Mehar Posh star turned to Instagram to share sweet photos and videos of the birthday girl with her brother Rayan Taimoor.

She also extended gratitude to her fans and friends for sending love and sweet wishes for her little angel Hoorain.



Earlier, Ayeza Khan posted adorable photos and videos wherein she could be seen preparing for the birthday party.

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple celebrated the birthday of their daughter at home.

On The work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh alongside Danish Taimoor.