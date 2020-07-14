Jennifer Aniston's stunning post-workout portrait will make you hit the gym right away

Jennifer Aniston has always been open about how she opts to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean and working out.

Just like most of us, the 51-year-old actress has been extra careful towards her fitness during this quarantine.

Aniston, on Tuesday, shared a sweaty 'post-workout self portrait' on a yoga mat on her Instagram Story.

The portrait showed a silhouette of Aniston's body imprinted from the actress laying on the mat.

The detailed marking depicted a clear shape of the actress's legs and shoulders, as well as a tracing of her cropped workout top.

"Post-workout self portrait," the 51-year-old called the picture.

The Friends alum earlier shared her diet plan which helps her stay fit and in great shape.

She also revealed that she performs intermittent fasting in order to maintain her figure.

"I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."

In 2016, she also told a magazine: "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favourites. I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end."

For lunch, Jennifer reportedly takes some form of vegetables or salad with protein—pretty basic. The A-lister eats a nutrient-rich, well-balanced containing healthy carbs, proteins, bright veg and leafy greens, she added.

For dinner, she probably eats the same as lunch: vegetables or salad with protein.