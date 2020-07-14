‘Ertugrul’ actor Engin Altan shares more adorable photos of kitesurfing with son

‘Ertugrul’ shares more adorable photos of kitesurfing with son

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shared more adorable photos of kitesurfing with four-year-old Emir Aras Duzyatan.

The Dirilis: Ertugrul lead actor turned to Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying kitesurfing during a day out with family.

He also shared some stills with son while enjoying the surfing.

Earlier, Altan had shared a sweet photo with son in his story wherein they could be seen surfing on the weekend.

He wrote, “Kite surfing with my son.”

Engin Altan, 40, got married with Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have a son Emir Aras Düzyatan who was born in 2016.