Kanye West’s chances of becoming president are 'equal to that of an extraterrestrial’s'

Kanye West has been getting blasted by a number of people after he recently announced his presidential bid for 2020.

And while many deem him unfit to hold office, an election expert thinks his attempt would pretty much be harmless as his chances of victory are almost zero.

Neil Sroka, Communications Director of Democracy For America, that provides assistance to people of colour get elected into office, explained to HollywoodLife why the rapper’s chances of winning are so slim.

“It’s just to say, the odds of being able to win as an Independent candidate for president are very long even under the best of circumstances, for a variety of reasons,” she said.

“The idea of trying to launch something in July of an election year is beyond absurd. That’s the long and short of it: logistically, it is very, very difficult for an Independent to run a campaign, even if they had been planning this for years,” she added.

The billionaire-musician had announced his candidacy only four months prior to the election giving him significantly less time than his opponents Donald Trump and Joe Biden who have been putting in all efforts for the elections since the past four years.

Neil told the publication that candidates are required to submit their paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission by July 13 which has West has reportedly failed to do so.

Apart from that, since the rapper will be joining the race as an independent candidate, he would have to individually petition each state to add his name on the ballot.

“Even if you were the most well-known person in the world, you’d need ballot access,” Neil said.