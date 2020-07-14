Sofia Richie reunites with Scott Disick at his Hidden Hills home?

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick appear to have reunited after ending their nearly three-year relationship in May.

The 21-year-old model has shared a clip from inside 37-year-old Scott's Hidden Hills home on her Instagram Story, revealing she was having a cosy night in watching Zac Efron's new Netflix show 'Down to Earth' by the fire.

The second sighting comes after the duo spent fourth of July together in Malibu, sparking rumors they might be back on.



On Monday, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian also raised eyebrows by sharing an article about cheating on her lifestyle website - with the caption 'hmmmmm.'

Since splitting with Sofia, Scott had reportedly been spending more time with his ex-Kourtney with whom he shares three children Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five - which also sparked rumors that they could be getting back together.