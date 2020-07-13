Ayesha Omar's epic Instagram reply destroys troll asking her to drown herself in sea

Ayesha Omar on Monday gave a tit-for-tat response to an Instagram follower who criticized her on the photo and video sharing app after the actress shared a picture from a Karachi beach with an inspirational quote.

The actress posted her picture which accompanied a poem titled, "Advice from an ocean".

The picture was liked by thousands of people while hundreds of others left comments.

But her Instagram post didn't go down well with one of her followers apparently because of the outfit the actress wore.

"Please is main he doob jao (Please, drown yourself in this)" the follower wrote.

Hitting back at the troll, Ayesha said: "Kis baat kee jani? I don't feel ashamed of myself. why do you?"