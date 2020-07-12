Bollywood actor Ranjan Sehgal dies after multiple organ failure

Bollywood actor Ranjan Sehgal dies of multiple organ failure

Indian film and TV actor Ranjan Sehgal passed away at the age of 36 due to multiple organ failure, Indian media reported on Saturday.



According to media reports, Sehgal, who featured in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda’s film Sarbjit in 2016, passed away late on Friday night at a hospital in Chandigarh.

He had reportedly been unwell for quite some time due to an unknown ailment, the report further stated.

Ranjan was a popular face of India’s Punjabi language cinema and had worked in various Punjabi films including Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq and Mahi NRI.