Mara Wilson of 'Matilda' fame 'happy' to never become an A-list actor

Hollywood actor Mara Wilson who was at the top of her career as a child actor, has come forth detailing her harrowing experience in the industry.

The 32-year-old who shot to fame with her iconic portrayal of Matilda, lifted the veil off Hollywood’s dark side in an interview with New York Post.

“People Photoshopped me into child porn . . . and called me ugly online; they were mocking me for going through puberty,” said the Mrs. Doubtfire star.

“I felt too vulnerable. That is why I disappeared [from acting]. I’ll never be an A-list actor and I am happy with that,” she added.

In an earlier interview with People, Wilson revealed how the pressures of a toxic, image-obsessed industry drove her out of Hollywood as swiftly as she was welcomed in.

“I’ve had people tell me, ‘The way that you judge yourself, looks-wise, is on this really strange level.’ Well, it’s because I grew up in Hollywood.”

“I had good experiences there, but I always knew there were girls much prettier than I was, and I knew that I was always competing with them. That has followed me my whole life,” she added.

Wilson took an exit from acting at the age of 12 and headed towards boarding school, later going to NYU to study theater and focusing on playwriting.

She is now opting for voice-over work and has also authored a memoir titled Where am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame.