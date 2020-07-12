Khloé Kardashian opens up on equation with Tristan Thompson while co-parenting True

Khloé Kardashian has come forth shedding light on her baby daddy Tristan Thompson while the two continue to co-parent their daughter True.

In a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians bonus clip, the reality star talked to Andy Cohen while at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, when he asks her to spill the beans on raising True, 2, with Thompson.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," the 36-year-old reality star said, with Cohen responding, "If anyone could get in a good space with him, it’s you."

"It's like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him," she added.

Khloé went on to reveal that Thompson is, "[True's] dad and he's a great dad to her."

"So I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can," she added, "Because that would just be harder on me. And so, it’s in a really good place. I praise things like that."

Meanwhile, a source previously told PEOPLE that the former lovers are giving their relationship another shot.

"The lockdown made them closer," another insider said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in LA."

"Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents," added the insider. "They also really like each other."