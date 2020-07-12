'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr to collaborate with 'Avengers:Endgame' director

Joe Russo, one of the directors behind "The Avengers:Endgame" has revealed that a non-MCU project with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr is likely to happen.

Downey Jr played Iron Man for a decade on Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero movies.

Talking to Comicbook.com, Russo said it is not long before they could reunite, without revealing more details about the project.



His interview came months after he hinted at the possibility of a collaboration with Robert in April.

The director had said that he would love to reunite with the 'Iron Man' actor.

He also said he and Anthony Russo were talking to Chris Evans about a project, "there [are] two more projects we're talking to Hemsworth about. There's something else we're talking to Holland about."

Robert's role as 'Iron Man' came to an end with "Avengers: Endgame" which saw his character being killed in a battle against 'Thanos'.