Ed Sheeran willing to pay 'best prices' to buy more properties in UK

Ed Sheeran interested in buying more properties in UK's Suffolk area where he already owns five buildings, according to British media.

The Sun Online reported that Ed has offered the "best price" to the owners of the three buildings that he wants to purchase.



Femalefirst.co.uk reported that the properties are located between his houses and the lake.

"The homeowners know that Ed will give them the best price if and when they decide to move on. The homes are right in the middle of Ed's land on the main road, so it will just neaten everything up if he can get his hands on all three over the coming years," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The source further said, "the gardens of the homes jut into the middle of fields owned by Ed and mean that he must take a long way round if he wants to visit a lake on the far edge of his property,".