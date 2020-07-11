Meghan Markle turns into a doctor? Title slip-up leaves public puzzled

Meghan Markle has set foot in a variety of different divisions but recently surfaced blunder may have left her fans in stitches.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, was mistakenly referred to a ‘doctor’ on one of the government websites in the United Kingdom.

According to a report by The Sun, the former actor was referred to as Dr. The Duchess of Sussex on the website leading many into pondering whether or not Meghan was given this new puzzling title during her time as a working royal.

However, the title was soon brushed off as a gaffe made by the officials as sources confirmed to the publication that duchess has not been bestowed with the ‘doctor’ title.

“We are currently looking into this matter,” a representative of Companies House told the British tabloid.

"The duchess is definitely not a doctor. I must admit doing a double-take when I saw Meghan had been made a doctor. She has been called a lot of things but I had never heard Doctor Meghan," a royal source was quoted as saying.