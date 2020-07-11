Katy Perry says Kanye West's presidency could be 'a little wild'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katy Perry loves rapper Kanye West as an artist, but says his presidency would be 'a little wild' after he announced last-minute campaign.
The 35-year-old singer gave an honest, yet diplomatic response when asked about how she feels about the Yeezy founder's controversial last-minute presidential bid, which he announced last week on Twitter.
Perry explained Friday on Hits Radio: 'What we’ve learned looking back is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field.
But she clarified that she still has respect for him: 'I love Kanye, he is amazing. I just, you know, I love him as an artist. And I think he’s an incredible disruptor as an artist and a conversation-maker as an artist. And that’s what I love the most about him.'
West, 43, caused quite the stir when he took to Twitter on the Fourth of July to announce his presidential bid.