Justin Bieber shares sweet photo of his 'angel'

Fri Jul 10, 2020
July 11, 2020

Pop star Justin Bieber and  his model wife Hailey Baldwin have been enjoying an ideal life together since the couple tied the knot. 

The 'Stuck With U' hitmaker  is gushing about his wife as he turned on his Instagram Stories to announce that Hailey was his "angel". 

The model  was taking a nap when the singer sneaked a photo and shared the photo with the caption, "A litteral angel (sic)". 

The two stars have time and again turned the Instagram red with their mushy romance and beautiful shoutouts for each other. 

The picture was posted a few days after Hailey revealed she went on a road trip with Justin. She shared some breathtaking photos from their summer vacay and left the fans spellbound.

