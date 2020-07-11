Gigi Hadid's father shares rare pic of his daughter's pregnancy: Check it out

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, recently shared a rare pic of the pregnant supermodel relishing with her family at a farm, on Thursday.

While the Hadid clan has not shared pictures of Gigi's pregnancy, her father made an exception yesterday by uploading a photo of a family outing.

He posted a photo of Gigi with her sister Bella, brother Anwar, Anwar's girlfriend Dua Lipa, and their friend Leah McCarthy. Mohamed placed a fairy emoji over Gigi's body to protect her privacy during her pregnancy.



"Miss you my beautiful family under the willow Tree Picnicking. @bellahadid @gigihadid @anwarhadid @dualipa @leahmccarthy Miss you all," he captioned it.



The rare glimpse inside Gigi's pregnancy comes just days after she responded to reports on Twitter that she was trying to "disguise" her pregnancy.

The supermodel had responded to a fan's comments on an Instagram Live in June.

The fan gushed about how Gigi was able to hide her growing baby bump during the six months of her pregnancy.

"This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion," Gigi wrote with a laughing emoji. "From the side it’s a different story! haha—wishing u the best! x"

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. It was earlier revealed that the couple will be welcoming a baby daughter, according to sources.

