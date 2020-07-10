Cardi B celebrates second birthday of daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

US singer Cardi B and her husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset are celebrating the second birthday of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus today, July 10.



The I Like It singer turned to Instagram and shared cute photos of daughter in pink tutu and matching hoodie to mark her second birthday.

In the endearing photo, little Kulture flashed her cute smile at the camera.

Cardi B captioned the post as “My baby turn 2 tomorrow. Love her so much.”

She also shared a video clip of her daughter wherein the little girl could be seen dancing and clapping as she and her friends cheered 'go Kulture!'.



She captioned the endearing post, “BIRTHDAY GIRL.”

Cardi B’s husband Offset also turned to photo-video sharing app and shared cute photo of daughter and wrote, “My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest.”



Commenting on Cardi’s post, Offset said, “MY TWIN NOW.”



Offset and Cardi B got married privately in September 2017 and have daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset also have three other children Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from his early relationships.