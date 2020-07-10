Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ title track is out now

The title track of Dil Bechara, the last upcoming film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was released on Friday.



Sushant’s co-star in Dil Bechara Sanjana Sanghi turned to Instagram to share the title song and wrote, “Manny knocked his way into Kizie's life with all his heart and lively spirit.”

The title track is sung by A.R Rahman and was choreographed by Farah Khan.



It was shot in half a day, after a whole day of rehearsal. After the release of the teaser, Farah Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This song will always be special in my career."

“This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together,” she said when the song was released.



The song shows Sushant at his dancing best and the late actor has won the hearts for his dance.



Earlier, the trailer of the film also features Sanjana Sanghi won the hearts of the fans on social media after it was released three days back.

Dil Bechara will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 24.