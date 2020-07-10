Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey rushes to son as search continues for 'Glee' star

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake with her four-year-old son Joseyon, authorities said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old star, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in a famous television series, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru.

Rivera’s four-year-old son was found sleeping in a drifting boat on Wednesday and told authorities they had both gone swimming but his mother never returned.



Naya Rivera's ex-hubby Ryan Dorsey comforted his child when they were reunited at the Naya's sister home in Valencia, California just a day after the actress went missing.



It's claimed Ryan hadn't been in contact with his ex-wife and he's devastated by the news.

On Thursday, Ventura Country Sheriff’s spokesman Chris Dyer was reported to have said: "We are presuming that an accident happened and that she drowned in the lake."

Lake Piru is a recreational reservoir about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

