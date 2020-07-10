Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey rushes to son as search continues for 'Glee' star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake with her four-year-old son Joseyon, authorities said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old star, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in a famous television series, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru.
Rivera’s four-year-old son was found sleeping in a drifting boat on Wednesday and told authorities they had both gone swimming but his mother never returned.
Naya Rivera's ex-hubby Ryan Dorsey comforted his child when they were reunited at the Naya's sister home in Valencia, California just a day after the actress went missing.
It's claimed Ryan hadn't been in contact with his ex-wife and he's devastated by the news.
On Thursday, Ventura Country Sheriff’s spokesman Chris Dyer was reported to have said: "We are presuming that an accident happened and that she drowned in the lake."
Lake Piru is a recreational reservoir about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.