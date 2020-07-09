When Kapil Sharma complained to Deepika about Ranveer Singh's snide remark

Kapil Sharma had attended the wedding of the Bollywood power couple but was left humiliated by Ranveer

Kapil Sharma’s fondness for Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone goes way back and now an old video of the comedian has been making rounds online.

The talk show host had once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show how he had attended the wedding of the Bollywood power couple but was left humiliated by Ranveer at the reception.

He had said: “Mere ko shaadi mein bulaake jo humiliate kiya hai na usne. Pata hai usne kya kiya? Aap toh thi nahi, uss taraf gayi thi guests se milne. Mere ko bulake kehta hai, ‘Dekh, Deepika le gaya main (He humiliated me so much after inviting me to the wedding. Do you know what he did? You were not there, you were attending to some guests on the other side of the room. He called me and said, ‘See, I got Deepika)!’”

Deepika responded to the banter with a chuckle and turned towards Ranveer saying: “Aise karna chahiye? Mehmaan ko bulake (Should he have done this? After inviting someone as a guest).”