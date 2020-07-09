Angelina Jolie highlights all factors that keep women from knowing their true worth

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie came forth speaking about empowering women by acknowledging their vast potential.

The actor was in conversation with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in a talk moderated by Mika Brzezinski for the National Democratic Institute.

The Salt star, 45, said a number of social factors hold women back from living up to their true potential and they are capable of reaching new heights given their worth is appreciated and acknowledged.

A slot of the discourse was shared on Twitter by NDI on Wednesday where Albright said a deep outcome of empowering women all across the globe is that "women that are able to make a political difference by running for office" and "being part of the decision-making mechanism."

Jolie, chiming in the conversation, said: "Women contribute so much, they are giving, are nurturing by nature, are community-building by nature, are strong, are intelligent, and yet what is it that's holding us back?"

"I think when you speak of value, that's something to really sit with. Why is it that so many women still don't know their own value?" she added.

"What is it that's been done to us, whether it be the rapes and the lack of accountability for the rape, whether it be domestic violence, whether it be ... this question where we still, we still are saying, 'Please stop hurting me,' and 'Please hold someone to account if they hurt me,” she went on to say.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has been raising her voice on significant social issues including child abuse and poverty.