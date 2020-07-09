Kanye West wants to structure the White House like Black Panther's Wakanda

Kanye West sent shockwaves when he announced that he will be running for president in the 2020 elections

Kanye West has been making headlines of late ever since he announced his presidential bid which has caught the attention of the world waiting to see how the rapper’s eccentricity rolls out in the coming days.

The 43-year-old rapper said he will be running for president of the United States this year and is planning to use the organizational model of Wakanda from the Marvel film Black Panther for his own structure of the White House.

"A lot of Africans do not like the movie and representation of themselves in…Wakanda," he told Forbes in an interview.

"But I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House.”

“That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans — I'm not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free,” he went on to say.

"Let's get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like big pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together,” he said.

Earlier, West sent shockwaves on July 4, when he announced that he will be running for president in the 2020 elections to be held on November 3.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted.

While fans and his wife Kim Kardashian voiced their support for West, bigwigs such as Elon Musk too had endorsed the rapper.

“You have my full support!” said the Tesla CEO in response to West’s statement.

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Back in November last year, he had hinted at his political inclinations as he began his speech at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, saying: “When I run for President in 2024,” leading to the crowd breaking into laughter.

“What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!" he had added.