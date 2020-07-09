Kylie Jenner slams claims suggesting she refused to tag black-owned fashion brand

Kylie Jenner was accused of refusing to tag black-owned fashion brand on her Instagram account.

The reality TV star, on the Fourth of July, was seen donning a ruched body-con style dress featuring a stretchy fishnet bodice worth $144, by Loud Brand Studios.

At first, Kylie did not tag the brand in her post, which a Twitter user felt was done on purpose.

“Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. [clown face emoji] @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!” wrote Zoey.

The makeup mogul hit back at this allegation stating, "ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false,” the star tweeted. “i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”



According to a source quoted by Page Six Style, Kylie seldom tags brands on Instagram unless it’s her own company or a designer she’s modeling for an editorial spread.

However, Kylie made sure to give the brand due credit, as she went back to her post, tagged the brand and mentioned it in her Instagram Story.

The brand saw an immediate surge in the orders of the dress and were sold out in minutes.

“Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill [Jacobs, the star’s stylist] and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie,” the brand tweeted.