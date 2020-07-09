'The One and Only Ivan': Angelina Jolie starrer film's trailer released

The trailer has been released for 'The One and Only Ivan', an animated film, which is coming to Disney+ streaming service.

The film was originally set for a theatrical release, but those plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The film, which is the adaptation of the best-selling 2012 children’s book of the same name by Katherine Applegate, is featuring Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Bryan Cranston and more.



It tells the story of Ivan, a gorilla kept in captivity at a mall who sets out on a quest to earn freedom for himself and other animals. The animated adventure includes both animated images and live-action sequences.

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie produces and stars as senior elephant Stella, who helps silverback gorilla Ivan (Sam Rockwell/Ben Bishop) hatch a plan to escape captivity in the Big Top Mall.



Disney previously announced to move its animal adventure out of theaters and onto its Disney Plus streaming service on August 21.



