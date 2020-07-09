'The One and Only Ivan': Angelina Jolie starrer film's trailer released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The trailer has been released for 'The One and Only Ivan', an animated film, which is coming to Disney+ streaming service.
The film was originally set for a theatrical release, but those plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The film, which is the adaptation of the best-selling 2012 children’s book of the same name by Katherine Applegate, is featuring Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Bryan Cranston and more.
It tells the story of Ivan, a gorilla kept in captivity at a mall who sets out on a quest to earn freedom for himself and other animals. The animated adventure includes both animated images and live-action sequences.
Oscar winner Angelina Jolie produces and stars as senior elephant Stella, who helps silverback gorilla Ivan (Sam Rockwell/Ben Bishop) hatch a plan to escape captivity in the Big Top Mall.
Disney previously announced to move its animal adventure out of theaters and onto its Disney Plus streaming service on August 21.