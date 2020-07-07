David Shwimmer reveals his favourite thing about upcoming 'Friends' reunion special

David Shwimmer, who played Ross Geller, on famous TV sitcom Friends talked about the thing he is most looking forward to during the reunion special episode.

Speaking to E!News exclusively, David in typical Ross style shared, "I guess what I'm honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It's five, right?" he said with a laugh, adding, "That was a joke."

Shwimmer also mentioned that going back to the original set is going to be a surreal experience.

The actor added, "But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience."

Schwimmer along with the rest of the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were set to star in the unscripted reunion special of Friends before coronavirus lockdown hampered its shoot.

Informing fans about the delay, HBO Max had earlier shared, "The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date."