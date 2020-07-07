Miley Cyrus wows fans as she dances with boyfriend Cody Simpson

Singer Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson matched steps as they danced to C+C Music Factory's 1990 song 'Gonna Make You Sweat' on Sunday.

The 'We Can't Stop' singer, 27, posted an adorable clip on TikTok of herself and Simpson, 23, showing off their dance moves.



"If we can't get back to work..... let's get back to WERK @codysimpson," Cyrus captioned the post.



The duo — who often costar in each other's TikTok adventures — perfectly synchronized their dance moves in the clip, smiling as they didn't miss even a single step.

Cyrus rocked a blue bikini for the lively routine, while Simpson went shirtless in a pair of black athletic shorts.

Simpson previously opened up about his relationship with Cyrus, telling a media outlet that "being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life."



The singer recently revealed that she's six months sober. Opening up about the challenges of maintaining her sobriety, Cyrus said it can be "really hard because, especially being young, there's that stigma of, 'You're no fun.'