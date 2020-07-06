Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's speech at Queen's Commonwealth Trust likely to ruffle feathers

Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle highlighted the wrongs of UK's historic involvement in the countries that are now members of the Commonwealth at a session of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, according to CNN.

Speaking at the event last week, Harry called on Britain to reckon with its colonial past.

Harry said people must acknowledge the past even when doing so is uncomfortable.



He said: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

It's not going to be easy and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable but it needs to be done because guess what: Everybody benefits."

Meghan Markle also expressed her views at the event.