Hilary Duff hits out at Kanye West and Americans ‘partying’ during pandemic

Hilary Duff took a jab at Kanye West over his presidential bid with a rant on Instagram

Hilary Duff on Sunday came forth and trolled rapper Kanye West over his presidential bid by saying that she too will be joining the electoral race.

The former Disney star took a jab at the rapper with a rant on Instagram that also slammed those stepping out and having massive gatherings while ignoring social distancing orders in the midst of a pandemic.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive,” she began. “Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. [Expletive]. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club.”

Her angry outburst continued as she wrote: “California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other.”

“Somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me.”



“Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!”

She ended her rant by trolling West after he had announced earlier that he will be running for president.

“Oh and I’m running for President,” she said before signing off.

While the last sentence was surely meant as a jibe, many fans were completely onboard with the idea of the Lizzie McGuire actor heading towards the Oval Office.

“President Duff has a nice ring to it!!!!” wrote on fan.