Julia Roberts shares loved-up photo with Daniel Moder on 18th wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts has paid homage to husband Daniel Moder on 18th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.
The "Pretty Woman" star and cinematographer Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 after meeting on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000.
In the pic, 52-year-old actress sweetly planted a kiss on her 51-year-old hubby's cheek.
"18 years," the caption read, along with a pair of multi-colored sparkling emojis. "#heckyes."
Moder hasn't made many appearances on Roberts' Instagram, although he did appear in silhouette form in a Father's Day tribute from the Oscar-winning actress.