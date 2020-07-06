close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
Web Desk
July 6, 2020

Julia Roberts shares loved-up photo with Daniel Moder on 18th wedding anniversary

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 06, 2020

Julia Roberts  has  paid homage to husband Daniel Moder on 18th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

The "Pretty Woman" star and cinematographer Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 after meeting on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000.

In the pic, 52-year-old actress  sweetly planted a kiss on her 51-year-old hubby's cheek.

"18 years," the caption read, along with a pair of multi-colored sparkling emojis. "#heckyes."

18 years #heckyes

Moder hasn't made many appearances on Roberts' Instagram, although he did appear in silhouette form in a Father's Day tribute from the Oscar-winning actress.

