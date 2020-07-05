Ertugrul's Halime Sultan confirms she's joining Peshawar Zalmi

"Ertugrul" actress Esra Bilgic on Sunday seemed to confirm reports that she would be joining Peshawar Zalmi as the brand ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, the Turkish actress who plays Halime Sultan in the popular TV series, said she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon.

She said this in a tweet in which Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi was tagged.

The tweet came a day after Afridi sought people's opinion about hiring the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress as a brand ambassador for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she wrote, "I will be sharing some good news with you soon."

The tweet that was sent out from an unverified account was also liked by Javed Afridi among hundreds of others.