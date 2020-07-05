Kim Kardashian supports husband Kanye West’s decision to run for US President

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has supported her husband Kanye West decision to contest presidential elections 2020.



The US rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West took to Twitter to announce about him running for president in the general elections 2020.

The Keeping UP With The Kardashians retweeted her husband’s post with simply US flag in the comment.

Earlier, Kanye announced “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Kanye West received mix reaction from his fans and fellow celebrities after he announced to contest the elections.