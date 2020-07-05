Miley Cyrus comes with all guns blazing against America: ‘Ain’t no party in the USA'

Miley Cyrus said she won’t be celebrating the Independence Day till the country gives freedom to everyone

As America delved into the celebratory spirit on the Fourth of July, Miley Cyrus came forth in protest of the human rights that have been getting neglected in the country.

Turning to her social media, the singer came forth all guns blazing against the United States, demanding freedom and justice for all citizens.

Referencing her old song Party in the USA with an old clip from 2017, Miley wrote: “This was in 2017. Feels EVEN MORE relevant right NOW. It ain’t a Party In The USA until we see #LibertyandJusticeFORALL you heard me, FOR ALL!”

She ended her tweet with an expletive, giving out the message that she won’t be celebrating the Independence Day till the country gives freedom to all its citizens equally.

