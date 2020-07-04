‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan enjoys bicycle ride with four-year-old son Emir

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role of Ertugrul in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, enjoyed a bicycle ride with son Emir Aras Duzyatan on the streets of Istanbul.



Engin Altan’s wife Neslişah Alkoçlar shared the boomerang video in her Instagram story wherein father-son duo could be seen enjoying bicycle ride with other children and their parents.

Later, Engin Altan, 40 shared the same video in his Instagram story.

Previously, a video of Engin playing with his four-year-old son Emir had won the hearts on social media platforms.

In an adorable video, Engin Altan enjoys quality time with his little son who could be seen painting his face with colours.

Engin Altan essays the lead role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

The actor has won the hearts of millions of fans in Pakistan as well after the drama series aired on state-run television.

Engin Altan, 40, got married with Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have a son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016.