PEMRA urged to remove ban on 24 News HD

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) on Saturday expressed condemnation over the suspension of the transmission of channel 24 News HD under the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

According an AEMEND joint statement today, PEMRA has been strongly urged to take back the suspension orders.

The statement said that 24 News should be allowed to convert its license like other channels.

The group said the channel has been operational since past six years, with a big workforce and its suspension can exacerbate the crisis in the media industry.

The PEMRA chairman gave a unilateral decision to immediately suspend the channel, AEMEND said, continuing that the step can lead to unemployment of working journalists.

“The country is not only fighting the coronavirus pandemic but also the financial crisis,” said the group, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that ending unemployment is among his priorities for the country.

According to the channel’s website, its license was cancelled as the PEMRA objected to the category of license.

24 News alleged that the authority did not even pay heed to its ‘principal stance’, calling the move illegal.