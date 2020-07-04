close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
July 4, 2020

Sat, Jul 04, 2020
Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos with pet dogs Sushi and Saké

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared adorable photos of her pet dogs Pomeranians Sushi and Saké and the fans have loved the pictures.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians turned to Instagram to share the adorable pictures of herself posing with the dogs.

In the photos, Kim Kardashian’s third dog Soba, whom she bought along with Sake, was not seen.

Sushi was bought on the fourth birthday of her first daughter North West in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi and Sakè

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In the photos, Kim snuggled up to the dogs while sporting black leather jacket.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

It may be noted here that recently, Kim Kardashian received severe criticism over bragging about 14 Friesian horses at her Wyoming ranch, where they celebrated the 7th birthday of daughter North.

