Harry, Meghan’s exit news was leaked by William, Charles to brush aside another scandal

William and Charles have reportedly grown closer together in the midst of their drama with Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the British royal family has been grabbing headlines ever since it was first announced back in January.

And now, startling new details about their departure have come to the forefront in a new book titled Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace by author Nigel Cawthorne.

Exploring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s resignation from their royal lives, Cawthorne claims that the Megxit details were leaked to the press by none other than Prince Charles and Prince William.

He author states that the father-son duo decided to give away the information to get the media’s attention diverted from another royal scandal.

He also claims that the Palace staffers had also used Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s scandal to drive Harry and Meghan out of the family.

Hawthorne wrote that William and Charles made their team give away stories about the Sussexes around the same time when the press was pointing its guns at Andrew over his contentious ties with Epstein.

Terming the entire fiasco a “silent coup”, Charles was reportedly seeking the idea of the monarchy reducing the number of active members.

All the while, Express reports that William and Charles have grown closer together in the midst of their drama with Prince Harry.

Citing a source, the report stated: “One sensed a spontaneous warmth between them. Apart from the very visible bond, there’s plenty of evidence indicating a closer alignment between Charles and William.”