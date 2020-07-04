Sana Javed salutes healthcare workers, urges fans to practice social distancing

Pakistani actress Sana Javed has saluted the healthcare professional for their hard work, efforts and sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic and urged her fans to practice social distancing and follow SOPs as Covid-19 is far from over.



The Khaani actress turned to Instagram and shared her photo wearing PPE kit at the airport.

She wrote, “Had to wear this for 2 hours on a flight. Can't imagine how our doctors and all the medical front line workers wear this all day in this heat.. I salute you for your hardwork, efforts and sacrifice.”

She also urged fans and followers to practice social distancing and follow the SOPs as the pandemic is not over yet.



“Lets keep practicing social distancing and follow SOP's. Its not over yet. Let's be cautious and careful for our loved ones and help our health care system so it doesn't collapse.”

“Sending love and prayers to everyone effected and everyone fighting this pandemic. May Allah help us all AMEEN.”