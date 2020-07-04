Idris Elba, The Knocks and Tiggs Da Author collaborate for new song ‘One Fine Day’

Idris Elba has teamed up with The Knocks and Tiggs Da Author for new track ‘One Fine Day’.



Superstar Idris Elba and producers The Knocks have shared their euphoric new track ‘One Fine Day’, which features guest vocals from rapper Tiggs Da Author.



The optimistic, house-inflected track is available to listen on social media, with Elba donating 100 per cent of his royalties to the Black Cultural Archives, an organisation based in Brixton, London.



“With everything that’s going on in the world right now, this song feels very relevant. We just want to spread some hopeful vibes during these trying times," explained The Knocks, aka Ben "B-Roc" Ruttner and James "JPatt" Patterson.

The song is reportedly being released via 7Wallace, the label that actor and musician Idris Elba, founded in 2015 with the aim of 'breaking boundaries in dance and hip-hop', and which has released music from the likes of Toddla T, Kah-Lo, Q-Tip, Little Simz, James BKS and Cypress Hill.