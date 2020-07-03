Shia LaBeaouf's abdominal tattoo explained

Shia LaBeaouf got tatted up for his role in his upcoming movie titled "The Tax Collector" for trailer was released on July 2.

A day after the trailer was dropped, the actor became top hashtag trend, with fans praising him for his dedication towards his work.

Speaking at an interview, director David Ayers was asked about Shia's tattoos and his experience of working with the actor in "Fury".

David showered praises on the "Transformers" actor and said, "He's one of the best actors I've worked with, and he's the most committed to body and soul. He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I've never known anyone that committed."

The interview has explained Shia LaBeaouf's abdominal 'creeper' tattoo that created quite a stir on social media.

In The Tax Collector, the Transformers star plays a character whose name is Creeper, who collects money from gangs for a powerful crime lord.