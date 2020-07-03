close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2020

Pop Smoke's debut and last album is out months after he was shot dead

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 03, 2020

Pop Smoke's first and the last music album has been released, five months after the rapper was killed. 

The 20-year-old singer's album includes a number of collaborations featuring 50 Cent, Future, Migos Rapper Quavo, Swae Lee, Da Babby, Tyga and several others.

Shortly after the album was released on the internet, Quavo wrote, "Miss You Brother U Did It Tho".

"Wish u was here bro bro. New almbum [album] so. #wooforever [sic]" Tyga added in a social media tribute to the late Muslim rapper was killed at a Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

Latest News

More From Entertainment