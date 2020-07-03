Pop Smoke's debut and last album is out months after he was shot dead

Pop Smoke's first and the last music album has been released, five months after the rapper was killed.

The 20-year-old singer's album includes a number of collaborations featuring 50 Cent, Future, Migos Rapper Quavo, Swae Lee, Da Babby, Tyga and several others.



Shortly after the album was released on the internet, Quavo wrote, "Miss You Brother U Did It Tho".

"Wish u was here bro bro. New almbum [album] so. #wooforever [sic]" Tyga added in a social media tribute to the late Muslim rapper was killed at a Hollywood Hills home on February 19.