'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Esra Bilgic to become Peshawar Zalmi brand ambassador?

Peshawar Zalmi owner on Friday hinted that he is trying to appoint Turkish actors from 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' as brand ambassadors for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Javed Afridi, the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, sought fans' opinions about making an offer to Turkish actors to join the Zalmi family.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi said, "what if Ertugrul Ghazi' joins Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador.

In another tweet, he said: "What if we offer to Halime Sultan as well", referring to the Turkish actress Esra Bilgic who plays the character of Halime in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'.

Ertugrul Ghazi's character is played by Engin Altan Duzyatan.

The Turkish series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.